Like them or not, Battle Royale modes hit peak-popularity this year and don't appear to be slowing down any time soon. The next game to add the last-person-standing mode is Forza Horizon 4.

Much to my disappointment, this doesn't mean you'll be parachuting your car down and using any weaponry to eliminate the opposition. Instead, the game's version of Battle Royale will see up to 72 players racing around an ever-shrinking map (wouldn't be BR without that) hunting for drops and going head-to-head with other players.

Everyone will start the game with a 1965 Mini Cooper, but beating another player will present you with the option to either take their car or an upgrade to yours. You'll also have to keep an eye out for drops which will give you a better car while keeping within the boundaries of a shrinking map. The last group of survivors will then take part in one final race to determine the victor.

