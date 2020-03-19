Square Enix has warned fans that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, physical copies of the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake may be in short supply.

Although the games April 10 release stands firm, production, retail and distribution issues due to lockdowns around the world is likely to impact the availability of the game in stores and will see some people missing out.

The company took to Twitter to announce the news, stating "The worldwide release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on April 10 will go ahead. However, with the foreseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape which caries across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date."

All things considered, it's fortunate the release date has not shifted as more and more businesses are impacted by the effects of the Coronavirus.

If we are hit with a potential lockdown here in New Zealand, similar to what we're seeing elsewhere in the world, at least we'll be able to spend the time with Cloud and company...