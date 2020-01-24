Ahead of it's March 13 release, Team Ninja has released the first story trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Nioh 2.

Set decades prior to the first game and during Japan's Waring State period, Nioh 2 will see players in the role of a custom-created yokai-human hybrid mercenary tasked with hunting the deadly Yokai plaguing the nation.

Creative director Tom Lee also revealed that Nioh 2 will receive post-launch DLC and a season pass. The Season Pass will feature three major DLC releases, each taking place in a separate storyline, set prior to the events of the main game. Each DLC release will also see the addition of new weapons, abilities and characters.