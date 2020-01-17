CD Projekt Red as today announced that the eagerly awaited release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been has been pushed from April to September 17.

The studio posted about the delay on it's Twitter account, stating "We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done. Night City is massive - full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing."

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

It's unfortunate to see one of the year's biggest titles delayed, but I'll take a delay over an unpolished game any day. The studio has soaring player expectations to live up to with the upcoming first-person RPG, so here's hoping this is the last delay we see for what will surely be a phenomenal last hurrah for the current-gen.