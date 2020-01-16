The latest trailer for Doom Eternal is packed full of guns, demons, and metal music – but also shows off some new gameplay mechanics.

While we've previously seen shiny new additions like the Doom Slayer's grappling ability and a wicked sword, it looks like we'll be able to rain down airstrikes and set up blast shields as well.

2016's Doom was a breath of fresh air in the franchise, bringing back the frenetic pace and over-the-top gore that left many anticipating its follow up.

Previously delayed from its November 22 release date, the game is now releasing March 20 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.