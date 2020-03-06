While its film adaption might be stuck in development hell, The Last of Us now has a series in development at HBO.

As reported by THR, the show will be helmed by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, with Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann onboard as writer and executive producer.

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus," said Mazin. "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," said Druckmann. "With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.

Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also be attached as EP, alongside ex-HBO president Carolyn Strauss.

"This is the first of many shows we intend to develop with our friends at PlayStation Productions," said Sony Pictures co-president Chris Parnell. "The Last of Us is a brilliant achievement in storytelling and character development, and we are lucky to have the opportunity to work with this team to adapt it."

The Last of Us first released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 to critical acclaim, telling the story of a post-apocalyptic world overrun by an infection. Joel, a world-weary smuggler is hired to transport Ellie, a 14 year-old girl who is immune to a group that are seeking a cure to the pandemic.

Prequel DLC called Left Behind was later released, telling the tale of Ellie's initial contraction, while all content was later remastered for the PlayStation 4.

The HBO series will tell the story of the original game, although here's hoping that things go well and the story will continue with narrative from the upcoming sequel – due to release in May.