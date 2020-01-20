Stand Desk Review

If like me, you spend the vast majority of your day behind a desk, you no doubt know the discomfort and pain that comes after a big 10-hour workday. No matter how well designed human beings are, we're not supposed to stay sedentary for significant amounts of time, and it can invariably lead to health issues and pain down the line. I've been hunting for a solution for my home setup and the folks at Stand Desk NZ were kind enough to send me one of their desks.

Having now spent the better part of a month with my Stand Desk, I can't ever see myself going back to a traditional seated desk at home. While I may now be a complete standing convert, will I stick with the folks at Stand Desk? Let's find out!

Everything fits precisely with all parts pre-drilled and the materials used are all of incredibly high quality.

I'm lucky enough to work half my week from home with the other half in the office. Outside of work, I obviously spend a massive chunk of time gaming too. While I use a VariDesk at work, I opted to use my Stand Desk at home as that's where I do the vast amount of my work and gaming usually.

The Stand Desk is delivered in three packages, with one for the legs, one for the cable tray and the massive tabletop. Despite the generous size of the 1800mm by 800mm tabletop, assembly was a breeze. The folks at Stand Desk even have a handy video walking you through assembly, which took me about twenty minutes to get everything together. Everything fits precisely with all parts pre-drilled and the materials used are all of incredibly high quality. I did have to enlist my wife's help briefly during the assembly, so keep that in mind if you plan on getting one for yourself. (a desk, not a wife).

The only part of the build I was not overly fond of is the use of blu-tack to secure the cables in the grooves on the underside of the desk. I know it's a small thing, but the exceptional quality of all of the components just makes this minor thing stand out more to me. I would have preferred a more elegant solution to keep the cables in place like a cap for the grove that hides it entirely. It is on the underside so it's not like you'll ever see it once assembled, but my OCD ran wild with this one tiny thing. The blu-tack is mostly just there to keep cables in place while you assemble, as the leg brackets further secure the cables in place once assembled, so it's only a minor complaint.

it's terrific to see a local New Zealand based outfit making decisions that may cost them more, but leads to a quality level that is seemingly unparalleled in this price range.

Stand Desk NZ go above and beyond when it comes to sourcing sustainable plantation-based bamboo for the desktops and solvent-free paints for the powder-coated frames. No matter what your thoughts are on sustainability and the environment, it's hard to fault a company for going out of their way to avoid cheap and nasty particle board or melamine. The company are also members of "1% for the Planet", which means each year they donate 1% of their revenue to environmental causes. While it may not seem like a lot, when there are other companies making millions of dollars with little to nothing going back to the community or environment, factors like this have a significant impact on my decisions to purchase.

Considering that their price range is well in-line with the competition and sometimes even cheaper somehow, I was blown away by the quality and thoughtfulness behind every aspect of the company and their desks. When most companies are cost-cutting and putting little to no thought into their carbon footprint, it's terrific to see a local New Zealand based outfit making decisions that may cost them more, but leads to a quality level that is seemingly unparalleled in this price range.

Stand Desks are available in a couple of different sizes, with the option for black or white powder-coated legs. I opted for the behemoth 1800mm by 800mm desk with a black frame. Straight out of the box, I was incredibly happy with the quality and finish of every component in my new Stand Desk. I initially looked at a buying a gaming standing desk from elsewhere, but the design of them quickly got vetoed by my wife who is very strict about every single piece of furniture and decor in our house. Thankfully the Stand Desk fits in with the rest of the house beautifully thanks to its understated and stylish design.

Working at a desk for eight to ten hours every weekday and then heading home for a night of gaming, I'm guilty of sitting a lot more than I should be. Getting out of bed each morning generally takes me at least fifteen minutes as my body screams at me for my minimal movement the day prior. Having now spent just shy of a month using my new Stand Desk for the majority day when working from home, I'm definitely starting to feel the benefits. While it was hard getting used to standing for extended periods at first, it has now become second nature and is by far my preferred way to work and play. Initially, I could only handle about thirty minutes of standing at a time before transitioning back to sitting for a bit. Still, my body quickly came to terms with it, and I'm now spending roughly two-thirds of my days at home standing.

It also helps that transitioning from standing to a seated position is as easy as pressing a button. Stand Desks feature programmable memory for preset heights for multiple users so it couldn't be easier to switch between the two positions or different users.

The desk controller is even app compatible and can be connected via Bluetooth so you can set a handy reminder to make sure you alternate between standing and sitting throughout the day. The folks at Stand Desk are also developing their own app, so I'll be keeping an eye out for that in the future.

As a nice little bonus, if you have a smartphone with wireless charging, there is a wireless charger hidden on the underside of the desk allowing you to place your phone on a specific point on the desk to charge your device. It's wonderfully hidden and maintains the clean look of the desktop with no unsightly charge pads or cables and works perfectly.

Everything about the company, from its values to the superb material quality and wonderful customer service is of the highest quality.

Considering the phenomenal quality and build of Stand Desk NZ, they are still priced very competitively and are in line price-wise with other desks of inferior quality and build. The company are so confident in their product that they also offer free returns if you are unhappy with your desk in any way (highly unlikely). Usually, when a product is environmentally friendly like this, we naturally expect a higher price because of it. Somehow that is not the case here. For under a thousand dollars, you're getting premium-quality and design, and a product that does not impact the environment negatively.

Each Stand Desk also has a ten-year warranty on all parts and components. These things feel solid, and Stand Desk are confident that they are built to last. Unlike the typical particle board of desks I've had in the past, the Stand Desk feels like a premium product in every single area.

If you are in the market for a standing desk, I can't recommend StandDesk NZ highly enough. The team are wonderful to deal with and the risk-free returns, if you're not happy with it, makes it a much easier purchase. From an environmental perspective, the company is doing it the right way, so I'd much rather support a local business like that instead of some mass-market low-quality manufacturing plant in China.

All in all, I couldn't be happier with my new Stand Desk. Everything about the company, from its values to the superb material quality and fantastic customer service is of the highest quality. If you are on the search for a new desk and want to explore the benefits of standing and working, I highly recommend you make Stand Desk NZ your first port of call.