Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Headset Review

I still remember scoffing at the notion of a dedicated gaming headset when they first started to boom almost a decade ago, and yet now I couldn't imagine a gaming session without one.

It's understandable too, when you consider that this generation of games has focused more and more on the online, connected experience – coordinating with teammates is nearly impossible without voice chat.

Now days, there are few gaming session for me that don't involve a headset. Throughout the years I've gone through a few, so when I was offered the chance to try out the Sennheiser GSP 370, I was eager to see just what they had in store.

the result is a fit that has very little noise leakage, and a truly immersive audio experience

Sennheiser headphones have always carried a reputation of strong audio engineering and quality design, and the GSP 370 is no different. Both in the headset construction, and the drivers in each earpiece, it's clear the team at Sennheiser has produced another excellent headset.

Without any real adjustment, the GSP 370 felt like it was molded for my head. Both cups encompassed my ears nicely, while the band fit snugly over my head. Jostling my head resulted in very little wiggle from the headset, so you're not likely to send it flying with the act of spontaneous celebration or an impromptu rage-quit.

While the snug fit of the headset and noise-cancelling can feel a bit claustrophobic to begin with, the result is a fit that has very little noise leakage, and a truly immersive audio experience while playing. The outside world ceases to exist with the 370s – which is great when you're playing a tactical match of PvP... but not so great if you're trying to hold a conversation with your significant other.

Bass hits are deep, but won't cave your head in, and highs are nice and crisp.

As for sound, this headset offers a strong mix straight out of the box. Bass hits are deep, but won't cave your head in, and highs are nice and crisp. Overall, the default equalizer is more than enough for those gaming on console, but of course those perfectionists at Sennheiser have let PC players tweak with their own UI.

When it comes to controlling the 370, buttons are minimal – almost to a fault. A very small on/off switch can be located on the left earpiece behind the mic boom, while an over-sized volume wheel can be found on the right earpiece.

More than once I found myself forgetting to turn the headset off after a long session, partly due to the undersized power switch. The saving grace for this headset is the incredible battery life... but more on that later.

The headset's volume wheel is nice and responsive on PC, however for console I found it took multiple turns to see any results. There were a number of times where I'd just spin that sucker through multiple rotations before I even noticed a dip or increase in volume.

this headset will require far fewer charging sessions compared to most.

Sennheiser's products have always favoured a 'function over form' approach, and that philosophy is evident throughout the 370 – particularly with the enormous microphone arm.

Thankfully, the microphone quality more than justifies the massive boom – although that feature isn't going to be necessary for every gamer.

As far as future-proofing goes, it would have been nice to see a USB-C over micro-USB connectivity to charge, but that's a minor complaint given by all rights, this headset will require far fewer charging sessions compared to most.

That brings us to the main feature of the Sennheiser GSP 370 – it's battery life. Boasting up to 100 hours of battery life, I had to see this to believe it. While I clocked the 370 at a total of 80 hours before a charge, that in itself is no mean feat.

I can definitely see this being a go-to headset for streamers and podcasters, with a mic that offers pristine audio

If I had a dollar for every time I've had to pause a raid or pvp session to find a charging cable... well, I'd have enough to buy every person in my group chat one of these headsets. This thing is the trusty soldier that just keeps marching, rain or shine.

I can definitely see this being a go-to headset for streamers and podcasters, with a mic that offers pristine audio – although that massive boom might go against the on-screen aesthetic one is going for.

There's no bells or whistles to the GSP 370; no customisable LEDs, no flashy colour scheme, just a reliable headset. It'll deliver extraordinary audio for hours on hours, then be waiting for more when you're ready to keep going.