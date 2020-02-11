Previous reports that BioWare was working to revamp Anthem have proven to be true.

The developer has now spoken about the future of its shared-world mech shooter on its company blog.

"We have also heard your feedback that Anthem needs a more satisfying loot experience, better long-term progression and a more fulfilling end game," said BioWare GM Casey Hudson.

"So we recognize that there’s still more fundamental work to be done to bring out the full potential of the experience, and it will require a more substantial reinvention than an update or expansion."

"Over the coming months we will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards – while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting."

The current version of Anthem will continue to run events while also recycling seasonal and cataclysm content, however there will be no new content updates.

Anthem struggled right from the start due to lackluster content and unrewarding loot. While these issues were addressed directly, the band-aid fixes weren't enough to keep the game's community from dwindling.

This isn't the first live service title that required an overhaul after release, however many of the original staff involved with Anthem have since left the studio, including lead designer Ben Irving.

No time frame for this reinvention has been shared, but Hudson noted that the team working on these changes will be given "time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," which he admits was not something afforded the game's developers in the first place.