With Animal Crossing: New Horizons releasing on March 20, Nintendo has revealed a slew of new details in the latest Direct episode.

Before setting out on their latest adventure, players will customise a new character before selecting their island destination. Players will be able to choose between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, which will determine the timing of seasons on their chosen island.

After having selected your island from a randomised selection, players will be able to alter the landscape with the new terraforming feature. This will allow things, like changing the paths of rivers or creating new pathways, which will mean you can create the perfect layout for your island.

Up to eight players will be able to inhabit any given island at the same time, which will also allow up to four players to group up and explore the island. There's a bunch of great info in the latest Direct, which you can check out below.