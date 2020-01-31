Developers Obsidian Entertainment have announced the The Outer Worlds is releasing on the Nintendo Switch on March 6.

The Outer Worlds will release both digitally and physically, although the physical version will sadly only include a code to download the game in the box instead of a Switch cartridge.

The Sci-Fi RPG released late last year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and saw massive success with players and reviewers alike. In our review we called it " an action-RPG of the highest caliber and undoubtedly one of the best games of the year."