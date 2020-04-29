Casualties in the media business keep piling up. We've watched numerous games publications fall over in recent years, including some other homegrown ones here downunder. More recently in New Zealand, The Listener and Woman's Day publisher Bauer Media kicked the bucket during lockdown. Now, sadly, Gameplanet is going the same way.

The current economic situation is not helping anyone. But Gameplanet has been on life-support for a while now, as some readers may have observed. We've held out and sustained the financial losses for as long as we could, but there is, sadly, no realistic prospect of the business recovering, and so the decision has now been made to turn off the machine and put it to rest. The website will be shut down in the next few days.

Gameplanet has had an amazing 20 year journey filled with many great highlights. I thank you all for being part of it with me, for supporting us with your readership, your encouragement, and your contributions.

I particularly want to thank the seven fine gentlemen who had the honour of holding the title "Editor in Chief" at Gameplanet over those two decades: Tom Mahoney, Gary Wright, Martin Caie, Dan Cheer, James Cullinane, Matt Maguire, and Dan Grayson. They were responsible for achieving most of Gameplanet's successes, and none of its failures (those mostly belong to me).

Special thanks also goes to my co-founder Simon Barton and his other business, Mighty Ape, which has invested heavily in the past few years to keep the lights on at Gameplanet while our revenues plummeted - an investment from which they will unfortunately now receive no return.

While Gameplanet.co.nz will be shut down, this isn't the end of the road for GP Forums. We are currently working to migrate GP Forums onto the Tapatalk Groups platform, which will allow this extraordinary community to live on in a non-commercial capacity. GP Forums is unavailable this morning while the migration is ongoing. When it returns later today, the forums will look a little different, but everything will (hopefully) still be there.

See you all on the other side.

On a final note: Around the world, all corners of the media business have been squeezed over the last 5-10 years as online advertising has, for various reasons, largely ceased to be a viable way to fund content - but for niche players like us this has been especially acute. While the loss of our small games media publication won't really matter in the scheme of things, the implications of a weakened journalism sector, with its critical role as the "fourth estate", are quite dire for the health of democratic societies. So I urge you all, if you can afford to do so, to pick a news media organisation you respect and pay for a subscription if they give you the option!