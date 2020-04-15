Fans of tactical strategy games are in for a treat, as today 2K and Fireaxis announced XCOM: Chimera Squad, a stand-alone entry in the beloved series set to release on PC next week on April 24.

As part of an upcoming XCOM franchise sale, Chimera Squad will be available digitally at a special introductory price of $14.98 AUD / $15.98 NZ before reverting to its suggested retail price of $29.95 AUD / $31.95 NZ on May 1.

Set five years after the events of XCOM 2, XCOM: Chimera Squad will see players commanding a squad of human, hybrid and alien agents with each of the eleven agents having unique personality and tactical abilities. In typical fashion for the series, victory won't come easy as players will have to take advantage of team synergies and cooperative actions.

XCOM: Chimera Squad features missions that focus on keeping the combat intense and unpredictable, but will still retain the high-level of tactical control players have become accustomed to.

Lead Designer Mark Nauta stated “With XCOM: Chimera Squad, we felt there were exciting gameplay opportunities yet to be discovered within the XCOM universe. Gameplay like Breach Mode, interleaved turn order, and the introduction of agents as fully fleshed-out characters will revolutionize how the game plays while still retaining the combat experience that makes the

XCOM series so loved by gaming communities around the world."

For a deeper look at XCOM: Chimera Squad, check out the gameplay overview below.