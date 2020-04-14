Having blessed fans with fantastic remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, Capcom is reportedly already developing a remake to one of the most beloved entries in the series, Resident Evil 4.

According to a report by the folks at VGC, the remake is being handled by M-Two, a new studio established by the former president of PlatnumGames, Tatsuya Minami. The studio assisted with the development of the Resident Evil 3 Remake, but will apparently be taking the lead on development for the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Series co-creator Shinji Mikami will not be taking the lead; he is said to be informally involved, offering the new studio advice on the direction of the remake. While M-Two is assuming the bulk of responsibilities, co-development is said to be handled by members of the Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry teams.

Many consider Resident Evil 4 to be one of, if not the best entry in the series, and one of the most influential games of its time. The game has been ported to just about every console and sold over 7.5 million copies. With a release currently set for some time in 2022, it's safe to assume Capcom will take advantage of the upcoming next-gen consoles to further push the boundaries of their impressive RE Engine, which already offers some of the most impressive visuals on the current-gen.