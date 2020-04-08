Sony reveal PlayStation 5 Controller

Although we are still patiently waiting to see the design of the PlayStation 5 console, Sony has pulled back the curtain and revealed their next-gen controller.

The new design is a significant departure from previous controllers in its aesthetic and comes loaded with some exciting new features, which are sure to add to the immersion of next-gen games.

The new controller, which Sony has dubbed the 'DualSense', was revealed on the PlayStation Blog, where Sony confirmed that it has kept most of the features of the DualShock 4 controller while adding new functionality and a sleek modern white design.

The company previously revealed that the DualSense would feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which "adds a variety of powerful sensations you'll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud."

The Share button has been replaced with the Create button which Sony says will offer "new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world", with more details to be revealed closer to launch.

Hopefully, this means we'll get a full console reveal soon. What do you think of the design of the new DualSense PlayStation 5 controller? Are you a fan of the new colour scheme or do you prefer the classic black of the DualShock controllers?