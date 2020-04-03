Naughty Dog's hugely anticipated PS4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part 2 has been indefinitely delayed from it's planned release on May 29.

This marks the second delay for the game, which was initially slated for a February 2020 release, and is among many titles in development impacted by current events.

The studio announced the delay on Twitter with a message to fans, stating "even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues."

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

With most of the world living in uncertainty as to when everything will return to normal, the studio understandably did not provide a new release date.