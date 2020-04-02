Developer Cold Symmetry has today announced Mortal Shell, an Action-RPG in the ever-growing Souls-like genre set to release later this year on PC, PS4 & Xbox One.

The small studio consisting of only fifteen staff, revealed the game with a great trailer, showcasing the game's appropriately gloomy, yet impressive visuals and gameplay that will be immediately familiar to anyone who has played the Dark Souls series.

Mortal Shell sets itself apart from its contemporaries with a compelling central gameplay mechanic which sees you wielding the powers of your defeated enemies. Each 'Mortal Shell' you obtain from enemies provide a unique range of skills and upgrades, which should lead to plenty of variety and unique player-builds. Much like its counterparts, Mortal Shell 's combat requires a methodical approach, with death looming over players at every turn.

Cold Symmetry studio founders Andrew McLennan-Murray, Anton Gonzalez, and Vitaly Bulgarov stated "To finally announce Mortal Shell is one of the most exciting and terrifying experiences we've had in our lifetimes. The last two years have been a time of non-stop growth, full of shocking revelations of sheer complexity that goes into creating a video game that you, yourself, would really enjoy playing."

Considering the size of the team, and the impressive announcement, Mortal Shell looks to be a must-play for fans of the genre. While the studio has not revealed a release date outside of Q3 2020, players can visit this website to register for a limited closed beta when it becomes available.