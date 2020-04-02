In the wake of E3 2020's cancellation, many publishers announced they would organise a digital event in some form – Bethesda has just confirmed it won't be one of them.

The publisher's VP of marketing and communications, Pete Hines stated as such on twitter, but did hint to announcements "in the coming months."

Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 1, 2020

Microsoft, EA, Nintendo and Square Enix have all confirmed to be working on digital versions of their E3 press conferences.

Bethesda has a number of upcoming titles from Arkane Studios and Tango Gameworks with Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo respectively, as well as Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 which were teased during the publisher's 2018 E3 Showcase.

If that wasn't enough bad news, the publisher has also cancelled its annual QuakeCon event due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and players will always be our top priority, " the publisher wrote in a joint statement with id Software. "In these times it felt wrong to be talking about a gathering when gathering is the last thing any of us should be doing right now."

"We hope to work with you to come up with other ways to celebrate the spirit of QuakeCon this August, and we look forward to the return of this amazing event next year."

This was to be the 25th anniversary of the event.