Previously scheduled to release this coming May, inXile Entertainment has announced that Wasteland 3 is being delayed to August 28 due to the widespread effects of Covid-19.

Studio head and series director of Wasteland, Brian Fargo took to Twitter to break the news to fans, stating that the studio "moved to a work-from-home environment some weeks ago, and that's of course introduced new challenges that many of us throughout the world have been learning to manage. We've been excited to see the Wasteland 3 beta so well received, but the reality is that with these new logistical challenges our release was going to be impacted... With that, Wasteland 3's new release date is August 28, 2020."

We have an important update on Wasteland 3’s release date. pic.twitter.com/hiX1CygcUk — Wasteland ☢️ (@Wasteland) March 31, 2020

Wasteland 3 joins an ever-growing roster of games, movies & events delayed due to the impacts of Covid-19 as many companies transition to full remote-work. While it's a shame to see the game delayed, it's great to see more companies putting the safety and well-being of their workers first.