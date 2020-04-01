The dungeon crawler spin-off Minecraft Dungeons has been delayed to May 26.

Previously slated for a late-April release, develop Mojang has now pushed that date due to new precautions taken in light of COVID-19.

"As you all know, we initially planned to release Minecraft Dungeons by the end of April," said Mojang creative writer Per Landin on the developer's blog. "However, due to the current state of the world, this was no longer possible, as we wanted to guarantee the health and safety of our teams."

Minecraft Dungeons will release on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. It was also just announced to be releasing on Nintendo Switch as well.

In addition to a new release date, the developer also dropped some new information regarding the game's multiplayer, noting that cross-platform play will be available in an upcoming patch.