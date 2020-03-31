It looks like Call of Duty fans will be able to play through a remastered version campaign from Modern Warfare 2 this week, according to Eurogamer.

According to the site, a leaked listing on the PlayStation Store states the game will release on March 31 (April 1st NZ time) as a standalone version of the campaign – there will be no multiplayer modes.

The game will also be available to purchase within the most current Modern Warfare (2019) for around 10,000 COD points and will also include a legendary skin for Ghost, weapon blueprints for the M4A1 and 1911, as well as a few other bonuses.

While that date would make anyone suspect an April Fools joke, a number of reputable leakers are adding fuel to this rumour's fire.

BREAKING: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer has been leaked.



RT if you're hyped. pic.twitter.com/5FipfcNt1N — MW2 Remastered (@MW2Remastered4K) March 30, 2020

Modern Warfare 2 released in 2009, and was the successful sequel to the acclaimed Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which itself was remastered in 2016.

The series' most recent release saw the Modern Warfare story and characters re-imagined, which Baz Macdonald praised for its complex storytelling and diverse multiplayer in Gameplanet's Modern Warfare review