On the tenth anniversary of its release, Square Enix has announced a remaster of Nier: Replicant.

The remaster, going by the title Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139, will include rerecorded music, refreshed voice work, as well as new characters and potentially some new endings.

A release date is yet to be announced, but the upgraded version will be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

The game's original developer, Platinum Games won't be involved with the remaster, which will be handled by ToyLogic. Nier: Automata senior game designer Takahisa Taura is reportedly involved.

A spin-off from the Drakengard series, Nier followed the fifth ending of the first game which saw Earth in a state of decay. As the eponymous main character, players are tasked with finding a cure for the illness known as Black Scrawl.

A sequel was released in 2017 called Neir: Automata, which took place thousands of years after its predecessor's fourth ending. Automata saw both critical and commercial success, with more than 4.5 million copies sold as of March.

In addition to the remaster, Square Enix has announced a new mobile game for iOS and Android called Nier Reincarnation.

There aren't too many details available just yet, beyond that Reincarnation will be a role-playing title developed by Applibot with character design led by CyDesignation.