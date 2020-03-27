While most of us are locked away in the safety of our homes, Nintendo surprise released a new Direct Mini and revealed several big titles making their way to the Switch.

2K Games is releasing several of its biggest games on the Switch, including BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection and the Borderlands Legendary Collection, all releasing on May 29, 2020.

Nintendo also announced that four new games would be releasing on the eShop today, including Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, and Good Job.

New footage of Bravely Default 2 was shown, and new demo for the upcoming sequel is on the eShop right now, just in time for a quiet weekend in.

The next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was also teased and will be a character from the spaghetti-limbed brawler, Arms

Check out the full Nintendo Direct Mini below.