What better time to hack and slash through demons than when the world is going to hell?

According to Bethesda, many of us had the same idea, as Doom Eternal is boasting the best opening sales weekend in the franchise' 27 years.

While exact figures haven't been shared, the publisher did note that the title doubled the launch weekend revenue of the 2016 reboot.

"We want to thank our millions of fans for their enthusiastic support of this amazing title,” said Bethesda senior VP of global sales Ron Seger. “Despite thousands of retail stores closing, we are pleased so many fans have been able to enjoy Doom Eternal.

For a sense of numbers, Doom Eternal saw 100,000 concurrent players on Steam over the weekend, while its predecessor only ever achieved 30,000.

While physical sales were down, likely in part to COVID-19 forcing closures of many brick-and-mortar shops, it seems digital sales more than made up for the drop.

The title is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia, while a release on Nintendo Switch is still on the way.

Of course, for those now in a four-week isolation, what better way to stay occupied, than by ripping and tearing through the minions of hell.

Baz praised the game as "visceral, kinetic and exhilarating" in Gameplanet's Doom Eternal review.