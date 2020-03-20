The New Zealand Games Festival has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers made the announcement earlier this week, in the wake of policies enacted by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday the Ministry of Health announced that all international arrivals must self-isolate for 14 days, while all gatherings of more than 500 people would be cancelled.

"Although our events are typically smaller, we feel that people are now becoming, understandably, quite anxious about attending events due to COVID-19," wrote NZGF organisers. "We're as heartbroken as you are."

"We don't want the festival to be anything less than it's supposed to be, and feel morally obliged to keep our community safe."

Last night the government's policies were updated, with the borders closing to all foreign travelers, and the cancellation of any gatherings of more than 100 people.

The annual event has been held in Wellington since 2018, with this year's event intended for late April.

All tickets will be refunded, while the event has been "postponed" to April 2021, running from the 19th to the 25th.

"We've already booked our core venues for our new dates and are reaching out to our wonderful speakers and facilitators to have them remain part of the festival next year."

The festival's NZ Game Awards, known as 'The Pavs' will continue this year as a digital event.