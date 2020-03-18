The latest Nintendo Direct just dropped, and the company has revealed a bunch of great looking indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Indie World Showcase featured several timed-exclusives, including Exit the Gungeon (releasing today), Blue Fire and I Am Dead. The showcase also revealed more details about previously announced titles including the latest from developers Hello Games & Naps Team.

From card-battlers to a new game from the ever-strange Swey, which sees the residents of a small town transform into dogs and cats under the full moon, there's a ton of variety on display from some of the hottest indie developers right now.

With more than twenty games in the line-up, there's a lot to look forward to for Switch owners. If you missed the show, you can catch up on all of the reveals and announcements below.

The Switch has quickly become one of our favourite place to play indies, and there are now even more great looking titles we're looking forward to at Gamplanet HQ. Did any particular announcement catch your eye? Let us know in the comments below.