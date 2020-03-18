Microsoft has been doing an incredible job of detailing its upcoming console, just yesterday sharing the latest tech specs and features regarding the Xbox Series X. It's left many wondering when we'll be hearing from Sony regarding the PlayStation 5, but thankfully we won't be waiting long.

PlayStation has announced that tomorrow at 5am NZST, Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into the console in question.

Tomorrow at 4pm GMT, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provides a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games.



Watch tomorrow on PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/ywSxFT2uDZ pic.twitter.com/zq5q544K7x — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) March 17, 2020

Cerny is the PS5 lead system architect, and has been an integral part of the console's unveiling so far.

While we're not sure what Cerny's "deep dive" will entail, it's likely we'll hear some complex techno jargon... and perhaps a mention of Knack.

They've certainly got a few questions to answer, and maybe we'll get a look at the box while we're at it.