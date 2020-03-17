While Microsoft has already divulged a wealth of details about the upcoming Xbox Series X, the company has finally pulled back the curtain on what its next-gen console features under the hood.

The details are impressive, with the Series X touting a powerful custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a Custom RDNA 2 GPU. Check out the full list of specs as revealed on the company blog.

◆ CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

◆ GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

◆ Die Size: 360.45 mm2

◆ Process: 7nm Enhanced

◆ Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

◆ Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

◆ Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

◆ I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

◆ Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

◆ External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

◆ Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

◆ Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

Microsoft also showed off the upcoming consoles impressive load times and quick resume feature, which you can see in the clips below.

Microsoft is doing an excellent job of informing gamers about the upcoming console and has so far left Sony in the dust. It's about time PlayStation hurries up and gives us the next State of Play, this time focusing on the PS5...