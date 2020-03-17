Control is getting its first expansion since the game released last August.

The expansion, called The Foundation, will offer a new level consisting of a main story line and multiple side missions – although players will be required to complete the main story first.

"In The Foundation, the Astral Plane is colliding with our reality," reads a description from publisher 505 Games. "Jesse Faden, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, must travel through the caverns of the Foundation to prevent the Astral Plane from consuming the Oldest House.

"The missing Head of Operations, Helen Marshall, may hold some answers to the mysteries surrounding this threat. As she travels deeper, Jesse will learn more about Marshall’s disappearance, and about the enigmatic Board."

In addition to new missions, the expansion will see Jesse learn a new ability called Shape, and upgrade her service weapon with a new mod called Fracture, allowing her to transform and shatter the Foundation's environments.

A new enemy, called the Hiss Sharpened will be found throughout the expansion, adding a new complexity to gameplay and combat.

Developer Remedy Entertainment also has a little something for those not purchasing the expansion. A free update in March will improve functionality of the map, and allow players to reallocate Ability points.

The update will also introduce a new upgrade to the Shield ability called Shield Rush, allowing Jesse to charge enemies and knock them back during combat.

The Foundation will release first for PC and PlayStation 4 on March 26, before it drops for Xbox One on June 25. Those that purchased the season pass will automatically have access to the new expansion.