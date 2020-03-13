In a partnership that should have happened much sooner, Nintendo has teamed up with LEGO to create a Mario building set.

Complete with everything needed to build a LEGO Mushroom Kingdom, the 'LEGO Super Mario Set' comes with a very special Mario with digital displays for his chest and eyes.

Not only can players free-build their own Mario levels, but items will interact when Mario collects coins, stomps goombas, or lands in fire.

While the two companies are being rather vague about the details, it looks like there'll be a combination of Bluetooth and RFID technology involved.

"The new product that we developed together with the Lego Group combines two different ways of playing with each other," said Nintendo executive Takashi Tezuka. "On the one hand, the world of Mario can be built and designed completely freely, on the other hand, you can play with Mario in exactly this self-created world."