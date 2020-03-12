Activision's Call Of Duty: Warzone is off to a phenomenal start, with the recently released free-to-play battle royale game. Activision confirmed that over 6 million players jumped in during the first 24 hours.

The company took to Twitter to announce the impressive feat and stated "Thank you – we're just getting started."

In a recent blog post, Activision outlined its intention to introduce a "a ton of content plans and live events", which goes hand-in-hand with the genre. It will be interesting to see if Call Of Duty: Warzone has the staying power of its peers, but the initial numbers are already dwarfing the likes of Apex Legends which saw a much smaller, yet still impressive 2.5 million players in its first 24 hours.

What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone.



Thank you – we’re just getting started.#FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/GpDKJw5QD4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 11, 2020

The initial reception for the game is strong, and some of the Gameplanet crew is having a ton of fun with the game already. Here's hoping Activision can ride this momentum and keep players hooked for the long-haul.

Have you played any matches in Warzone yet? If so let me know what you think in the comments below!