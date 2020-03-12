E3 2020 is officially cancelled, the ESA has confirmed this morning.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles," reads a statement on the official site.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today."

The COVID-19 virus has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Many were questioning whether E3 would continue after a state of emergency was declared in LA. Similar concerns have already seen the Game Developers Conference postponed until later in the year.

Xbox's Phil Spencer has already confirmed the company will be holding a digital event, while Ubisoft is "exploring other options for a digital experience."

Devolver Digital, which has typically thumbed its nose at the ESA has also stated plans for an online event around the time of E3 this year.

E3 2020 already had its fair share of blows this year, with Sony confirming that it would not be in attendance for the second year in a row, and notable industry personalities like Geoff Keighley choosing not to participate.

The ESA said it is moving forward with plans to host E3 in 2021.