Following the delay of this year's Game Developer Conference, Microsoft has announced a two-day livestream event on March 17-18.

Dubbed Game Stack live, the event will air on Mixer and act as a replacement for the companies previously planned GDC panels and discussions. Microsoft stated that viewers will "learn about the latest cloud and game development technologies from Microsoft, go behind the scenes with the creators at Xbox Game Studios and the [email protected] program, and level up with deep technical talks and panel discussions led by industry leaders."

Of particular note is the 'Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming' livestream, which will hopefully reveal some new information about the upcoming Xbox Series X.

While the company has already released some exciting details about its next-gen console, the more in-depth discussions associated with GDC should lead to some interesting new information during the stream.

There are a few other notable streams on the schedule, including panels with Forza developer, Turn 10 and a look at accessibility in Gears 5 with The Coalition.

For the full schedule and times for Game Stack Live, check out the Microsoft blog.