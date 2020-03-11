While rumours of its PC release have been circling for a months, PlayStation has finally confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC.

In an interview with The PlayStation Blog, Worldwide Studios head, Herman Hulst said "Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer." While he didn't share details beyond this, he noted that more information would be coming from developer Guerrilla Games soon.

This isn't to say every PlayStation title will be seeing a PC release going forward. "Releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC," said Hulst.

"In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware."

"I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on," Hulst noted.

Hulst, who succeeded Shuhei Yoshida as the head of Worldwide Studios in November was previously the head of Guerrilla Games.

In addition to overseeing the development of HZD, Hulst also brokered the partnership with Kojima Productions that saw Death Stranding developed using Guerrilla's Decima engine.

Death Stranding initially released exclusively for PlayStation 4, before it was announced the game would also release on PC on June 2.