With everything from events to movie releases seeing delays and cancellations due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the latest news coming out of Los Angeles could mean bad things for those hoping to go to E3 this year.

The city of Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency following concerns about the virus making its way around the world. Despite this new development, the Entertainment Software Association states that it still plans on going ahead with this year's big show.

In a press release, the ESA stated "We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees. Given what we know at this time, we are moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June."

The statement further reads "Our E3 team and partners continue to monitor COVID-19 via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We are actively assessing the latest information and will continue to develop measures to further reduce health risks at the show."

While it's great to see them maintaining some semblance of hope, I can't help but think we will see a wave of developers and vendors pulling out of the show in the coming months, which will likely lead to it's eventual cancellation. With E3 showing an increasing struggle to stay relevant in recent years, this could be the final nail in the coffin for the long-running event.