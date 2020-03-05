To say the Uncharted film has had a rocky development stage would be an understatement, but it looks like things are seriously gearing up to begin production.

The latest casting rumours have now been confirmed, with Antonio Banderas joining Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg for the adventure film based on Naughty Dog's gaming franchise.

While Banderas' role is yet to be announced, it'd be a safe bet to say he's playing a villain opposite Holland's Nathan Drake and Wahlberg's Sully.

In addition to Banderas, the cast will also include Sophia Ali (Greys' Anatomy) and Tati Gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Venom director, Ruben Fleischer has been rumoured as the latest director to come on board. This would be the seventh director attached to the project, after Dan Trachtenberg left in August last year.

During its time in development, several writers, directors, and actors have been attached at one time or another over several years.

Here's hoping the oversight of PlayStation Productions will see this current version of the film to fruition, and stick to its stated strategy of adapting the "ethos" of a game, rather than the game itself.