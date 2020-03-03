Valve has released new gameplay of the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx and it looks incredible.

There's a couple of different mechanics showcased, including movement, combat, exploration, puzzle solving, and more.

First up we get to see how the game manages movement through blinking, or warping to counter player's motion sickness, there's also some nice gunplay and a tense chase scene.

The second video shows off problem-solving scenarios like hacking a device, opening locked doors, and powering an elevator – players will have to rely heavily on the environment and their coordination.

The final video has more advanced combat against the Combine, and involves cover-based shooting, health packs, and returning thrown grenades.

It definitely looks like VR is more than just a fad, huh.

Half-Life: Alyx is due to release next month for all PC-based VR headsets.