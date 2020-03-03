The PC version of Kojima Productions' Death Stranding will release on June 2 to both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Included in this version are new features, including photo mode, higher frame rates, and support for ultra-wide monitors.

Furthermore, Death Stranding on PC will include additional content from Valve's Half-Life series. Already spotted in the announcement trailer are Alyx's gloves from the upcoming VR title, the iconic tap from Valve's logo, and a hard-to-miss headcrab.

Curiously, this content will be available on both storefronts.

Death Stranding released on PlayStation 4 in November to strong reviews from most. Gameplanet's Billy Atman reviewed it, and you might say he was impressed.