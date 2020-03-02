Borderlands 3's second campaign add-on coming this month

Last week saw some awesome news for fans of Borderlands 3 with the announcement for the second major campaign add-on and the game's imminent release on Steam.

The Borderlands 3 Steam release will thankfully allow cross-play with those playing via the Epic Games Launcher and will see added functionality in the following weeks, including the ability to mail weapons across platforms.

For those already playing, the next campaign add-on, titled Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock is set to release on March 26 on all platforms. The upcoming DLC will see players travelling to the frozen wastes of Xylourgos, and the creepy town of Cursehaven.

Check out the official details and trailer from Gearbox below!

Reunite with old friends and team up with some eerie new characters to help true love triumph over eldritch horror.

Confront bloodthirsty enemies and formidable bosses, including alien beasts, hideously mutated occultists, and a clan of cold-blooded bandits.

Delve into the disturbing and occasionally daft backstories of cursed townfolk in a host of spine-tingling side missions.

Arm your Vault Hunter with some of the deadliest gear in the galaxy, including a trove of additional Legendaries and some supremely powerful Class Mods.

Flaunt your sense of style with a slew of new cosmetic items, from Vault Hunter Heads & Skins to interactive Room Decorations and all-new Vehicle Skins.

Gearbox also revealed a roadmap for the next few months, which includes a free end-game update in April along with the next free seasonal event, titled Revenge of the Cartels.

On top of this, Gearbox also hinted that players can expect "outlaws and dinosaurs" from the third campaign add-on, with a fourth still to be revealed and detailed at a later date.

There's certainly a lot to look forward to for Vault Hunters still looting and shooting their way through Borderlands 3.