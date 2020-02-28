Baldur's Gate 3 screenshots leak and they are glorious

Ahead of its gameplay reveal, several screenshots for the upcoming Baldur's Gate 3 have leaked, and they are a sight to behold.

The screenshots were posted on Imgur, and are thoroughly impressive. It's clear Larian Studios is stepping up their already impressive game, with detail levels we've not really seen before in an isometric-RPG.

Larian's previous project Divinity: Original Sin 2 received high critical praise at release, and the studio appears to be making some considerable improvements in the graphics department.

The leaked screenshots reveal the typical overhead perspective fans have become accustomed to, but also show off what appears to be in-engine cinematics and impressively detailed character conversation screens.

It's a far cry from the character models we've seen in the past from games of this ilk and looks primed and ready for next-gen systems. Now, we just need to see the game in action. Something tells me Larian is one of the best studios for the job and will deliver yet another superb RPG.

Stay tuned for the imminent gameplay reveal. It should be a doozy!