For those craving a fix of time travel and ninja fighting, there's some good news from Adult Swim Games.

As detailed by IGN, the studio is partnering with Soleil Games for a new Samurai Jack game based on the classic animated series.

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is a 3D hack and slash title, and will be set before Jack's final fight with Aku – tasking him with fighting through numerous timelines before making his way back to the final confrontation.

Developer Soleil Games is comprised of veterans from Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden titles, and is best known for Naruto to Boruto, and No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again, so it's no stranger to the hack and slash genre.

Story is being handled by the series' lead writer Darrick Bachman, and is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch later this year.

Battle Through Time marks the first Samurai Jack game in over a decade, with The Shadow of Aku releasing back in 2004.

More details will be shared at the Adult Swim Games' PAX East panel this weekend, where Bachman and series creator Genndy Tartakovsky will be speaking.