With several massive games and the next-gen consoles set to arrive before the year end, gamers have been curious as to what titles will see a second release on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

CD Projekt Red have stated that anyone who buys the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X version free of charge, thanks to Xbox's newly announced Smart Delivery system.

Announced alongside a wealth of new information about the Xbox Series X, Smart Delivery will offer players both the current and next-gen versions of cross-generation games, without the need to buy more than one copy.

While initially only confirmed for Xbox Game Studio titles, Microsoft stated that third-party developers can opt in on the new feature, which of course lead to CDPR being among the first to offer the excellent feature.

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

It's a massive shift from what we've seen in the past, and likely won't be adopted by all developers (I'm looking at you Bethesda...). When so many titles see multiple releases and remasters, it's refreshing to see CDPR once again doing what is best for the gamer's wallet.

Features like this are likely to have a significant impact on the next-gen console players choose to purchase, so it will be interesting to see if Sony offers a similar service for the PlayStation 5.