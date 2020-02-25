Microsoft has detailed the specs for its next-gen console, due to release at the end of this year.

There's certainly a lot of technobabble and hype-speak involved, but for those that love to scrawl through that kind of thing like my uncle and his toenail collection, here ya go.

First up, the Series X will sport a custom AMD processor with Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures that offers four times the processing power of an Xbox One. The resulting GPU performance will be an impressive 12 teraflops – double that of the Xbox One X.

A new system called Variable Rate Shading (VRS) can prioritise specific effects, characters or important environmental objects resulting in more stable frame rates and higher resolutions.

This generation's hot buzzword isn't missing either, with Microsoft describing its Hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing as a console first, and something that will bring true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections, and realistic acoustics to Series X games.

To the surprise of no one, the Microsoft's console will contain SSD Storage for faster loading times, while the output will support up to 120fps.

Xbox has already been a front runner in backwards compatibility, and that continues with the Series X which will support backwards compatibility through all generations of Xbox – right back to the original Xbox. These titles will also benefit from faster load times, steadier frame rates, and improved resolution.

Xbox One accessories will also be supported by the Series X.

Microsoft is also adapting a service similar to PlayStation's Cross-Buy, called Smart Delivery. The idea being that "you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version." Microsoft has already committed all titles from its first party studios to this feature. While other developers can opt in. CD Project Red has already confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will make use of Smart Delivery for those that buy their version on Xbox One.

"Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming," said Xbox head Phil Spencer.

Spencer noted that more details for the Series X will be coming before E3 in June.