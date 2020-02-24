While we previously reported that the Riot Games gender discrimination suit had reached a settlement, it appears that the case is not yet over.

The group of employees who originally reached the settlement have now hired a new legal team and are seeking more than the original offer. The new legal counsel has withdrawn the $10 million settlement, citing errors and "improprieties by prior class counsel."

Following new information from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, that stated the group should have in fact reached a payout of $400 million. A whopping $390 million more than the original offer.

Now representing the group is Genie Harrison, a women's rights attorney who stated "our well-qualified statisticians are already analyzing pay data. We intend to recover the compensation due to the women of Riot Games and achieve institutional reform, in order to level the playing field for women."

Naturally, Riot has responded and states that they are "committed to working collaboratively to reach a resolution that reflects our commitment to move forward together, but it needs to be one that is justified by the underlying facts."

I suspect this one will drag out for quite some time as both sides evaluate and prepare new information. You can read the full response from Riot Games below:

"Throughout this process we’ve focused on reaching a resolution that's fair to everyone involved, while continuing to demonstrate our commitment to the transformative journey we've been on for the past 18 months.We understand that the plaintiffs’ new counsel needs adequate time to review the proposed settlement agreement and we respect that.

"That said, the analysis and discussions which led to the earlier proposed settlement were comprehensive and thorough, and we believe that the proposal was fair and adequate under the circumstances. We’re committed to working collaboratively to reach a resolution that reflects our commitment to move forward together, but it needs to be one that is justified by the underlying facts.

"It has been our position from the beginning to do the right thing by the plaintiffs as well as Riot, and we will continue to do just that. With respect to the numbers posited by the DFEH, we'll say again that there is no basis in fact or reason that would justify that level of exposure and we believe that any assertions to the contrary can simply not be made in good faith.

"While we have acknowledged that there is work that we needed to do to better live up to our values, we have also made clear to our employees that we will defend ourselves against false narratives and unfair claims that do nothing to remedy any hardships of actual class members."