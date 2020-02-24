The wait to get hands-on with Baldur's Gate 3 is almost over.

Hasbro – the owner of Wizards of the Coast, which in turn owns the rights to D&D – announced that early access for the game would be available on Steam later this year.

Meanwhile, gameplay footage will be revealed at PAX East on February 27.

Baldur's Gate 3 was announced last year and is the long-awaited sequel to Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn, a title that was released 20 years ago.

While the series was originally made by RPG giant, BioWare – the latest is being overseen by Belgian developer Larian Studios which is best known for its Divinity: Original Sin titles.

Now, if we can just get word on whether we'll be seeing Minsc and Boo in the game...