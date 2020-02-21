While many of us may have forgotten about the Borderlands film that was announced years ago, it seems Randy Pitchford hasn't.

The Gearbox head posted a since-deleted tweet yesterday that welcomed horror director, Eli Roth on board.

"I'm very excited to welcome Eli Roth as Director of the Borderlands movie in development with Lionsgate and Arad Productions," said Pitchford.

"Please welcome [Roth] to the team and be sure to catch the Gearbox Main Theater Show at PAXEast on 2/27 to learn more."

The fact that the tweet has now been removed makes one think ol' Randy jumped the gun with his announcement, but given video game movies are a near-impossible process to see to fruition, you can forgive him this bit of excitement.

...even if it's the only thing about him you forgive.