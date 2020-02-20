EVE Online developer CCP has officially cancelled its online shooter known as Project Nova.

"We’re continuing to develop our sci-fi multiplayer shooter game concept, actively evolving it beyond the original scope for what was formerly codenamed Project Nova," said CCP head of PR George Kelion on reddit.

"Development efforts on this concept are now the full focus of CCP’s London studio. Project Nova team members based in Iceland have been moved onto other projects at our Reykjavík studio."

Set in the same universe as the sci-fi MMO, Nova was set to become the spiritual successor to 2013's Dust 514 – a F2P shooter for the PlayStation 3.

Dust 514 was shut down in 2016 in favour of another prototype – presumably the ill-fated Project Nova.

"This decision was taken because Project Nova’s gameplay experience as presented at EVE Vegas '18 would not have achieved our ambitious goals for this concept," Kelion continued in the same post. "Moreover, it is very common for games in active development to evolve over time, often substantially.

"We remain committed to offering a rock-solid, action-oriented gameplay experience with stellar visuals, but due to significant changes in the scope and direction of our sci-fi multiplayer shooter game concept, it also made sense to update how we refer to this project internally."

Understandably, CCP is reluctant to share details on the studio's new shooter project, choosing to "show rather than tell" how the concept has evolved.