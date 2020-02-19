It's not too often that a press release catches us by surprise, but every once in a while a game like Pumpkin Jack shows up.

Announced by indie publishers Headup, Pumpkin Jack is an upcoming platformer that hearkens back to games like MediEvil and Jak & Daxter. Surprisingly the game is being developed by Nicolas Meyssonnier and is looking very impressive, considering he's only had some help with the game's music and some of the animations.

Developed on Unreal Engine, Pumpkin Jack looks to be an entertaining platformer with combat and puzzle elements and is set to release towards the end of this year on PC and unspecified consoles.

Those wanting to check out the game prior can download a PC demo on Steam here.