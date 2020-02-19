Empire of Sin, the mobster strategy title from Romero Games has been delayed until Spring 2020.

Set in 1920s Chicago during the prohibition era, players must build their crime empire from scratch, rising from the streets to become the shot-caller of the city.

Developed by industry legends Brenda and John Romero, the title is being delayed as "good liquor can't be rushed and the same goes for game development."

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! We have an update regarding the release of Empire of Sin: pic.twitter.com/5EMq7QZYCU — Empire of Sin (@EmpireOfSinGame) February 18, 2020

Empire of Sin boasts XCOM style combat with a heavy dose of management that involves anything from dealing with alcoholics to stopping the spread of STDs.

Early previews have been positive, so hopefully this extra time in development will result in a truly polished final product.