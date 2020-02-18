It's been a while since we heard anything about the Diablo series rumoured to be in development for Netflix, but new information indicates the show is still alive.

The Linkedin profile of Activision president Nick van Dyk, credits him as "Executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaption of Blizzard Entertainment's IP, rendered in anime style."

The same credit also notes that "the show is currently in pre-production for distribution worldwide through Netflix."

News of the Diablo series was previously leaked by Boom! Studios founder Andrew Cosby, who was in final talks to be show runner.

If that wasn't enough, van Dyk's profile also notes an animated series developed for the Overwatch franchise – although the style and platform on which we can expect such a show was not disclosed.

With Overwatch 2 set to release later this year, it makes sense for Blizzard to expand the IP beyond games.

The title already boasts a rich world and characters, so there should be plenty of story to mine for an upcoming series.